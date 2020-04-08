Governor Bullock Announces Measure to Protect First Responders

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today announced a measure that will allow first responders to be notified in advance of potential exposure to COVID-19 and ensure they can take appropriate measures to safely perform their duties and avoid exposing other patients to the virus.

“Montanans across the state have been relying on first responders and we’re incredibly grateful for everything they’ve done to fight this virus on the frontlines,” Governor Bullock said. “Today’s measure will provide the information first responders need to safely do their jobs during this emergency and ensure they can take appropriate precautions to protect themselves, their families, and limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Governor Bullock’s Directive provides clarification needed to notify law enforcement, firefighters, emergency care providers, corrections officers, or ambulance service attendants to be notified, when possible, before contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19. There is already an established protocol for notifying first responders after they’ve come into contact with someone who has been exposed.

If prior notification is not possible, the Directive also instructs state and local public health officials conducting investigations related to COVID-19 to prioritize notifying first responders who came into contact with the infected patient.