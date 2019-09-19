Great Falls man continues paddle trip to New Orleans

EBS STAFF

GREAT FALLS – Mark Juras, 32, is on a quest to make it to the Gulf of Mexico in New Orleans by paddle. The Great Falls man has rowed more than 2,250 miles from Montana to Missouri and in a Sept. 5 article he told the Great Falls Tribune he thought he was about six weeks away from completing his 3,500-mile journey.

Overall, he says his voyage, while fraught with flooding and closed campsites in the Midwest, is giving him a deeper appreciation of the U.S. as he meets new people along the way.

Juras is traveling in an 18-foot rowboat he built himself, having launched from Three Forks on June 9.