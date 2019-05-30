Harbor’s Hero Run flies through on June 8

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — The fifth annual 5- and 10-kilometer color run will celebrate the life of Harbor deWaard and will raise funds for Women in Action, the nonprofit organizing the event in partnership with Lone Peak High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society. The money raised will help provide scholarships for local children’s camps and community activities.

Harbor was a 6-year-old boy who tragically passed away due to parainfluenza in January of 2015. The Harbor’s Hero Run race commemorates his life through his favorite things; the event’s purple logo-represents his favorite color, capes and his love of superheroes. The race also honors him by bringing the community together for a festive event, embodying his cheerful spirit.

The race will be followed by food, activities and music in Big Sky Town Center Park. There will also be a shorter kids fun run.