By Sarah Gianelli EBS Senior Editor

BIG SKY – Who would you be without an identity? This question, as it applies to the millions of women worldwide unable to obtain a simple ID, and therefore a legal identity, is one of many fueling HATCH’s mission to create long-lasting positive change on a global level.

On March 16 at Bozeman’s Rialto theater, HATCH will host a stimulating evening to benefit “The Identity Project,” the brainchild of one the evening’s five featured guests, Kimberly Motley.

Motley, an international human rights attorney, will discuss her revolutionary plan to use the law to empower and invoke basic rights for women around the world. The goal of her project is to put ID cards into the hands of thousands of women, giving them a political voice, the right to work and access to an education, all of which will enable them to contribute more effectively to society.

In its 15th year, HATCH connects innovative minds in the sciences and the arts to resources and a global network that expedites solutions to the most pressing local, domestic and global issues through a multi-disciplinary approach to problem solving. This new series offers the public a chance to experience the inspiring stories and efforts of exceptional individuals that are the signature of their invitation-only seminars held annually in Big Sky and around the world.

In addition to Motley’s presentation, there will be talks and performances by Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, music-tech startup founder Philip Sheppard, poet Steve Connell and musician Paul Durham.

Turnstall’s debut album was nominated for a Grammy Award, and her popular hit “Suddenly I See” was featured in “The Devil Wears Prada” soundtrack.

As the CEO and co-founder of LifeScore, Sheppard has worked with entertainment industry moguls to compose 60-plus film and theatrical scores. His latest collaboration with Odesza was nominated for two 2018 Grammy Awards.

Connell is an actor, poet, and dynamic entertainer who has given private performances for President Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou, and Norman Lear.

Durham is a singer-songwriter for the band Black Lab, whose songs have been featured in multiple feature films, TV shows, and commercials.

This HATCH event marks the first in a series that will merge entertainment and inspiration to bring tangible results to important social issues.

The fundraiser for The Identity Project begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at the Rialto in downtown Bozeman, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Visit hatchexperience.org, rialtobozeman.com, or contact HATCH founder Yarrow Kraner at yarrow@hatchexperience.org for more information.