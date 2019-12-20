Holiday events in Big Sky breakdown

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – As the new decade readily approaches, Big Sky organizations will present opportunities to indulge in the festive spirit with members of the Big Sky community and tourists alike. With this guide in hand, go forth with confidence in making the most of the town’s holiday-related event offerings.

Beginning on Dec. 20, the Arts Council of Big Sky will be presenting a free concert of holiday choral singing featuring the Aoide Chamber Singers in the Big Sky Chapel. Originally founded at Montana State University, the Aoide Chamber Singers are one of the state’s premier vocal ensembles, sure to bring their world-class talents to the cherished holiday tunes that define the season.

On Dec. 21, a double feature: kicking off the events, Santa Claus, in the flesh, will be lacing up his skates for a couple of turns on the ice rink at Town Center, thanks to a few letters sent to the North Pole by the Big Sky Community Organization and the Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association. Later, the Winter Soulstice Party held at Big Sky Resort will leave attendees jigging and hollering to funk and soul music sure to warm up their tootsies after a day on the slopes.

Christmas Eve brings a host of events, such as multi-denominational Christmas Eve services at the Big Sky Chapel, an additional appearance of Mr. Claus at Big Sky Resort’s Huntley Dining Room, Christmas Eve services at the resort’s Yellowstone Conference Center, and, capping off the evening with some visual delight, the annual Torchlight Parade on Andesite Mountain.

On Christmas Day, a number of holiday services at the Big Sky Chapel are sure to compliment gifting and feasting quite nicely.

Starting Dec. 28, Kid’s Holiday Après, complete with Giant Jenga, bean bag toss, face painting, games, popcorn and the obligatory bouncy house, will fill the Yellowstone Conference Center Missouri Ballroom at Big Sky Resort with squeals of holiday joy. The event will continue each day through Dec. 30, with a special New Year’s Eve Kid’s Après taking place on Dec. 31.

The resort will also host a New Year’s Eve dinner and a New Year’s Eve fireworks event at The Huntley Dining Room and Mountain Village Plaza, respectively.

With that, EBS wishes everyone a happy holiday season and encourages even the most reserved in the room to enter the new decade in style, taking advantage of all the holiday hoopla descending upon Big Sky.

For additional information on locations, reservations and timing, be sure to reference the full events calendar found on pages 42-43 in Section 3.