HRDC’s Big Sky Community Food Bank to host PBR Pancake Breakfast
BIG SKY – The HRDC’s Big Sky Community Food Bank is set to host the second annual PBR Pancake Breakfast to commence the third day of the Big Sky PBR .
On Saturday, July 27, from 8-11 a.m. at the Big Sky Town Center Firepit Park, the Big Sky Community Food Bank will provide pancakes, bacon, fresh fruit and coffee with a suggested donation of $7. All proceeds will benefit the Big Sky Community Food Bank.
For more information about HRDC’s Big Sky Community Food Bank or any other HRDC program or service visit thehrdc.org.
