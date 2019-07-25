Connect with us

HRDC’s Big Sky Community Food Bank to host PBR Pancake Breakfast

BIG SKY – The HRDC’s Big Sky Community Food Bank is set to host the second annual PBR Pancake Breakfast to commence the third day of the Big Sky PBR .

On Saturday, July 27, from 8-11 a.m. at the Big Sky Town Center Firepit Park, the Big Sky Community Food Bank will provide pancakes, bacon, fresh fruit and coffee with a suggested donation of $7. All proceeds will benefit the Big Sky Community Food Bank.

For more information about HRDC’s Big Sky Community Food Bank or any other HRDC program or service visit thehrdc.org.

25jul(jul 25)4:00 pm27(jul 27)11:30 pmBig Sky PBR4:00 pm - 11:30 pm (27) Big Sky, Montana

