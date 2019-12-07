Connect with us

Business

Hunt for Best of Big Sky 2019 continues

Published

1 min ago

on

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Just shy of two weeks into a 14-day-long voting period, the hunt for Best of Big Sky 2019 continues.

Since the launch of the voting period on Nov. 25, thousands of votes from members of the immediate and extended Big Sky community have poured in, with voters weighing in on categories such as “Best Business,” “Best Burger” and “Best Architect,” as well as 24 other category distinctions.

Each completed survey is entered for a chance to win a pair of 2020 Big Sky PBR General Admission tickets or a $50 gift card to The Corral Bar, Steakhouse and Motel.

The final day to vote is fast-approaching—Dec. 8—and winners will be announced by EBS on Dec. 20.

Head to explorebigsky.com/best-of-big-sky-2019 to cast your once-a-day vote.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

december, 2019

Filter Events

07dec11:00 am6:00 pmBig Sky Art Studio Tour11:00 am - 6:00 pm Arts Council of Big Sky

07dec3:15 pm8:00 pm2019 Holiday Home Tour3:15 pm - 8:00 pm Big Sky Discovery Academy

09dec5:30 pm8:00 pmPints & Paints5:30 pm - 8:00 pm Beehive Basin Brewery

09dec6:00 pm9:00 pmFIS Alpine Skiing - Giant Slalom - Big Sky Resort (USA) 20196:00 pm - 9:00 pm Big Sky Resort

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X