EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Just shy of two weeks into a 14-day-long voting period, the hunt for Best of Big Sky 2019 continues.

Since the launch of the voting period on Nov. 25, thousands of votes from members of the immediate and extended Big Sky community have poured in, with voters weighing in on categories such as “Best Business,” “Best Burger” and “Best Architect,” as well as 24 other category distinctions.

Each completed survey is entered for a chance to win a pair of 2020 Big Sky PBR General Admission tickets or a $50 gift card to The Corral Bar, Steakhouse and Motel.

The final day to vote is fast-approaching—Dec. 8—and winners will be announced by EBS on Dec. 20.

Head to explorebigsky.com/best-of-big-sky-2019 to cast your once-a-day vote.