Kruer leads Twin Bridges past Lone Peak

By Brandon Walker

TWIN BRIDGES – A game-high 21 points from Charlie Kruer coupled with a complementary 18 from Matthew Kaiser helped guide Twin Bridges over Lone Peak High School in varsity boys basketball action on Jan. 11, 64-20.

Big Horn head coach John Hannahs viewed the game as a learning opportunity for his team. “We got the opportunity to play one of the best teams in the state. I am hoping that it helped us prepare for two very important games this weekend,” he said.

Playing on the road for the second evening in a row, the Big Horns struggled to score against the Falcons. The third quarter was LPHS’s unraveling as Twin Bridges blanked them 21-0 in the frame. Lone Peak was able to end things on a positive note by matching Twin Bridges’ offensive output, 7-7, in the final quarter.

“I think we are in a very good place defensively. I think the majority of the shots we take are good shots, they just aren’t falling at this time. We also need to find a way to get easy baskets in transition. That has been a goal of ours for the last couple of weeks,” Hannahs said.

Senior Austin Samuels and junior Michael Romney paced LPHS in points with 8 apiece. Samuels rounded out his night with 2 boards and a steal, while Romney added 5 rebounds and 3 steals of his own for the Big Horns. Lone Peak dropped to 0-8 with the loss and will host the West Yellowstone Wolverines on Friday, Jan. 17.

Box Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Lone Peak 9 4 0 7 20

Twin Bridges 22 14 21 7 64

Lone Peak: Austin Samuels 8, Michael Romney 8, Nolan Schumacher 2, Frankie Starz 2

Twin Bridges: Charlie Kruer 21, Matthew Kaiser 18, Connor Nye 9, Bryce Nye 6, Tate Smith 6, Nate Konen 2, Trystan Harmon 2