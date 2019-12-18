Lady Big Horns best Wildcats, remain unbeaten

By Brandon Walker

ABSAROKEE – The Lone Peak High School varsity girls basketball team entered their matchup with the Harrison-Willow Creek Wildcats on Dec. 14 riding the momentum from their exciting opening night victory over the Absarokee Huskies. The young Lady Big Horns squad was able to come away with another win, besting the Wildcats 36-26.

Lone Peak head coach Loren Bough was impressed with the balance of his teams play throughout the winning effort. “The girls distributed the ball well. Our previous game was much more layup focused. This time we had a good balance between layups and 3-pointers,” Bough said.

The Lady Big Horns jumped out to a 4-point lead in the first quarter, but Harrison-Willow Creek narrowed the gap to just one bucket at the half. After a slow third quarter for both teams, with neither one gaining an advantage, the stage was set for the final eight minutes of play.

With Lone Peak leading 22-20 entering the fourth, LPHS freshman Jessie Bough stepped up and led a 14-point effort from the Lady Big Horns in the fourth quarter. The young point guard chipped in 7 of her team-high 11 points in the quarter to help LPHS seal the victory. “The girls are proving to themselves that they’re winners and that sets the tone for the rest of the season, even as the competition is likely to increase,” said coach Bough.

Lone Peak also got solid contributions from freshman Maddie Cone, who had 9 points, and junior Ivy Hicks, who contributed 7. The Lady Big Horns (2-0) will look to remain undefeated when they take on the White Sulphur Springs Hornets on Dec. 19 at the friendly confines of the Bough-Dolan Athletic Complex.

Box Score – 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total

HWC————4–14—-2—6—26

LP—————-8–12—-2–14—36

Lone Peak: Jessie Bough 11, Maddie Cone 9, Ivy Hicks 7, Kate King 4, Carly Wilson 3, Sara Wilson 2

Harrison-Willow Creek: Dana Lerum 13, Payton Mallett 6, Lauren Cima 5, Rosie Chater 2