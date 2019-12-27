Lady Big Horns fall to Eagles

By Brandon Walker EBS Editorial Assistant

BIG SKY – The Lone Peak High School varsity girls basketball team lost for the first time this season, falling to the Manhattan Christian Eagles on Dec. 20, 55-23.

Like most of their games this season, LPHS head coach Loren Bough and his squad went up against a physically bigger and more experienced team, but they were able to keep their composure even when facing some new challenges.

“First press, dramatically outsized, and first 1-3-1 [zone defense], I couldn’t be more proud. I think the future looks really bright,” coach Bough said. Manhattan Christian gained an 11-2 advantage in the first quarter, but the game felt much closer than the score reflected.

Lone Peak freshman guard Jessie Bough was content with her team’s effort. “I was super happy with how we played. If our shots were dropping, we could have been up in the first quarter and for playing Christian, that’s a huge deal for us,” she said after the loss.

The Lady Big Horns proved that they could compete as they went toe to toe with the Eagles in the second quarter, almost matching them in offensive output, 14-12, but Manhattan Christian took a 25-14 lead into halftime.

The Eagles wore down the younger Lady Big Horns in the second half to slowly widen the gap and pull away with the victory. Sophomore Carly Wilson led another very balanced scoring attack for Lone Peak with seven points. Rounding out the scoring for LPHS were freshmen Maddie Cone and Kate King with five points apiece.

“We’ve had four games and we’ve had three different leading scorers. I’d say that’s a remarkable level of unselfishness and distribution and being a real team,” coach Bough said.

He also believes the balanced scoring will continue with his point guard’s passing effectiveness. “I’d say Jessie really showed herself to be a special player … Jessie’s got some of the highest pass-to-shot percentages we’ve ever seen. We’re really super excited about the way she’s distributing the ball.”

Following the tough loss, the Lady Big Horns (3-1) will look to get back to their winning ways when they host Harrison-Willow Creek Wildcats on Jan. 3.

Box Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Lone Peak 2 12 7 2 23

Manhattan Christian 11 14 15 15 55

Lone Peak: Carly Wilson 7, Maddie Cone 5, Kate King 5, Jessie Bough 4, Sara Wilson 2

Manhattan Christian: Taylor Devries 18, El Kuperus 15, Hope Kenney 7, Kiersten Vankirk 5, Madelyn Liudahl 3, Ava Bellach 3, Rylie Thompson 2, Anna Keith 2