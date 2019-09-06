Library hosts local author for ‘One Book Big Sky’

By Bay Stephens EBS LOCAL EDITOR

BIG SKY – On Sept. 18, the Big Sky Community Library will host Anika Hanisch, the Bozeman-based writer who coauthored the nonfiction book “Don’t Say Anything to Anybody: A German World War II Girlhood.” The whole community is invited to read the book and attend.

“Don’t Say Anything” is a jointly written memoir that tells the story of Brigitte Z. Yearman, the child of a German soldier, and her experience dealing with Allied backlash against German citizens after the war.

Part of what Hanisch will touch upon when she speaks is what it’s like to coauthor a book.

This will be the second “One Book Big Sky” event in 2019. Gary Ferguson, another author residing in Bozeman, came in June to talk about his book, “Coming Home,” a story of grieving and healing in the wake of the loss of his wife in a river accident.

“It’s great because the author opens up and talks about the writing process and the story behind it,” said Kathy House, head librarian at the Big Sky Community Library. “…The coolest part about it is that the authors are so honest about their life and their writing that you just feel so connected. It’s a really unique experience.”

The library orders 15 copies of every “One Book Big Sky” book, House said, adding that nearly all of them are in circulation prior to when the authors visit the library.

“The more people that participate, the more fun it is,” House said.

The library is also nearing its 20th anniversary, which they will celebrate in October with an open house. House said she’ll keep the community posted on the final date for the celebration.