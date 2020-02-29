Local skier crowned King of Corbet’s Couloir

By Kirby Grubaugh EBS STAFF

JACKSON HOLE, WY – On Feb. 11 Jackson Hole Mountain Resort held the third annual King’s and Queen’s of Corbet’s Couloir competition. The King’s and Queen’s is an invite only competition that brings 24 of the world’s top skiers and snowboarders together to take a ride down one of the country’s most famed runs, Corbet’s Couloir.

Local Montana skier Parkin Costain was one of the 24 athletes invited to the competition this year, following up the invite to compete he received the previous year as well.

Costain in the second rotation of his double backflip. PHOTO COURTESY OF AMY JIMMERSON

Costain looking back towards the top of the venue after his run down Corbet’s. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATT DOHERTY

Costain takes flight in his Corbet’s Couloir run. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATT DOHERTY

To keep the course as pristine as possible and preserve the snow, athletes were not permitted to pre-ride the course prior to their run. Costain and fellow competitor, Jake Hopfinger, built a jump at the top of the couloir so they would have ample hangtime to land whatever trick they had up their sleeve.

When Costain dropped-in for his run, he committed to an ambitious double black flip. After soaring through the air, his skis touched down in the powder below as he landed the impressive display of athleticism. He managed to hold his composure for three more features further down the course and pulled off a flawless run that would crown him the undisputed King of Corbet’s Couloir.

Results from King’s and Queen’s of Corbet’s Couloir:

Men’s

1st. Parkin Costain

2nd. Hans Mindnich

3rd. Sam Kuch

Women’s

1st. Veronica Paulson

2nd. Arianna Tricomi

3rd. Caite Zeliff