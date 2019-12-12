Lone Peak Cinema screens TGR’s ‘Winterland’

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — Teton Gravity Research will bring another night of excitement to Lone Peak Cinema with the screening of “Winterland” on Dec. 13, with showings at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. “Winterland,” one of the production company’s ski and snowboard films of 2019, celebrates influential skiers and riders of the past as well as the athletes of today seeking to join the ranks.

The Big Sky screening, one of many on the film’s tour, will give audience members a chance at winning the tour’s top giveaways, which include trips to Sierra Nevada’s beer camp in California and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Additional prizes will also be given away at the event.