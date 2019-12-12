Connect with us

Entertainment

Lone Peak Cinema screens TGR’s ‘Winterland’

Published

1 min ago

on

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY — Teton Gravity Research will bring another night of excitement to Lone Peak Cinema with the screening of “Winterland” on Dec. 13, with showings at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. “Winterland,” one of the production company’s ski and snowboard films of 2019, celebrates influential skiers and riders of the past as well as the athletes of today seeking to join the ranks. 

The Big Sky screening, one of many on the film’s tour, will give audience members a chance at winning the tour’s top giveaways, which include trips to Sierra Nevada’s beer camp in California and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Additional prizes will also be given away at the event.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

december, 2019

Filter Events

10dec(dec 10)12:00 am15(dec 15)9:00 pmBig Sky Resort (USA) - Slalom - FIS Alpine Skiing 201912:00 am - 9:00 pm (15) Big Sky Resort

12dec5:00 pm7:00 pmBig Sky Natural Health Ribbon Cutting5:00 pm - 7:00 pm 223 Town Center Ave Unit A-5

12dec5:00 pm7:00 pmWinter Trail Ambassador Training5:00 pm - 7:00 pm The Big Sky Community Organization

13dec9:00 am4:00 pmMilitary Appreciation Weekend9:00 am - 4:00 pm Big Sky Resort

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X