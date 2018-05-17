Nick Iskenderian4.25Williams Collegebiology/pre-med trackbiology and environmental science with Dr. Kate Eiseleskiing, biking, golfing, and running“Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption” by Laura HillenbrandWhat was the most difficult part of high school?

Nick Iskenderian: Balancing it all—academics with the rest of life, sports and extracurriculars, especially during sophomore and junior year, when you’re taking really tough courses but still trying to engage yourself outside the classroom.

EBS: What advice do you have for incoming ninth graders?

N.I.: Work hard right off the bat. Just go into high school knowing that you are preparing for college and your future, so it makes sense prioritize academics to succeed.

Holden Samuels4.125University of Colorado, Boulderbusiness/marketinghistory with Tony Coppolafootball, snowboarding, Interact Club“A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway

Explore Big Sky: What was the most difficult part of high school?

Holden Samuels: Probably making up work, especially when I had to miss time when I was on trips to compete in snowboarding competitions.

EBS: What advice do you have for incoming ninth graders?

H.S.: Do all your homework, and you will be ready for everything. Remember to have fun.