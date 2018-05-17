GPA: 4.25
College: Williams College
Intended area of study/major: biology/pre-med track
Favorite high school course: biology and environmental science with Dr. Kate Eisele
Extracurricular activities: skiing, biking, golfing, and running
Favorite book: “Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption” by Laura Hillenbrand
Explore Big Sky: What was the most difficult part of high school?
Nick Iskenderian: Balancing it all—academics with the rest of life, sports and extracurriculars, especially during sophomore and junior year, when you’re taking really tough courses but still trying to engage yourself outside the classroom.
EBS: What advice do you have for incoming ninth graders?
N.I.: Work hard right off the bat. Just go into high school knowing that you are preparing for college and your future, so it makes sense prioritize academics to succeed.Salutatorian: Holden Samuels
GPA: 4.125
College: University of Colorado, Boulder
Intended area of study/major: business/marketing
Favorite high school course: history with Tony Coppola
Extracurricular activities: football, snowboarding, Interact Club
Favorite book: “A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway
Explore Big Sky: What was the most difficult part of high school?
Holden Samuels: Probably making up work, especially when I had to miss time when I was on trips to compete in snowboarding competitions.
EBS: What advice do you have for incoming ninth graders?
H.S.: Do all your homework, and you will be ready for everything. Remember to have fun.