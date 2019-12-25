Lone Peak stumbles late, falls to White Sulphur Springs

By Brandon Walker EBS Editorial Assistant

BIG SKY – The Lone Peak High School varsity boys basketball team dropped a close one to the White Sulphur Springs Hornets on Dec. 19, 54-40.

Senior Frankie Starz’s game-high 17 points were not enough for the Big Horns to keep pace with the Hornets. In the fourth quarter White Sulphur Springs outscored Lone Peak 19-6 to pull away with the victory.

Big Horn head coach John Hannahs felt that his team ran out of steam in the end. “I was running with a shorter lineup than usual and I think it just caught up to us. We pressed the whole game [and] we ran the whole game,” he said.

The game was back and forth through the other three quarters with the teams tied at 23 at the half, and White Sulphur ahead by one entering the final quarter. LPHS also got strong contributions from juniors Michael Romney and Nolan Schumacher who had 11 and eight points respectively.

“There was a couple of times [where] they went on a run, but then we would climb back in and I think the difference was that fourth quarter,” Hannahs said. “…I feel like that’s a team we beat next time we see them, but we just didn’t have it that night.” The Big Horns dropped to 0-3 on the season with the loss.

Box Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Lone Peak 10 13 11 6 40

White Sulphur Springs 11 12 12 19 54

Lone Peak: Frankie Starz 17, Michael Romney 11, Nolan Schumacher 8, Austin Samuels 4

White Sulphur Springs: Sam Davis 15, Alex Novark 14, Devon Novark 9, Ethan Schlepp 4, Austin Collins 3, Shane Ogle 3, Knute Hereim 3, Shaw Davis 3