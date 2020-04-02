Luke Flansburg LIVE – Friday Afternoon Club, April 3

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky is excited once again to partner with Outlaw Partners and Explore Big Sky to bring Luke Flansburg, one of the area’s most popular and well-rounded musicians, to our streaming audiences! Big Sky folks will recognize Luke as he often can be seen performing around town at Spanish Peaks, Moonlight Basin, Big Sky Resort and of course on the Big Sky Town Center Stage (twice just last summer)!

As the frontman of some of Bozeman’s biggest bands, Luke brings together a wide variety of music ranging anywhere from funk and rock to folk and blues. Playing in bands such as Pinky & the Floyd, MOTH, Dead Sky, and the Kelly Nicholson Band, Luke is bringing his solo show to Friday Afternoon Club for a fun show full of that will span a large number of genres, making for something everyone can enjoy!

Head to the Explore Big Sky Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3 to catch the show.