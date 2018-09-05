Cocktail lounge adds brunch and small plates

By Bay Stephens

EBS Staff Writer

BIG SKY – As of its first Sunday brunch on Aug. 19, Luxe Spirits and Sweets is now The Standard, transitioning from small dessert items to more restaurant-style desserts and savory snacks to accompany their classic cocktails.

Still open from 4 p.m. until late at night, Tuesday through Saturday, The Standard will serve brunch every other Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of October, when the business will close for offseason.

Owner Keith Robins said the brunch’s emphasis is on drinking, with bottomless mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar to accompany savory menu items such as breakfast carbonara, brioche benedict, fried green tomato BLTs, and sweeter options like lemon ricotta pancakes.

The first brunch drew twice the crowd Robins expected, and he’s gearing up for the next event on Sept. 2. The Standard will serve brunch every Saturday and Sunday when it reopens for the winter.

Serving dinner is not Robbins’ intention, but rather to be the spot to go before and after.

“We’re an after-dinner experience,” Robins said. “[But] we recognize that there’s a need in town for [somewhere] to go and get a nice cocktail while they wait for their reservation.”

The Standard is curing their own meats—wild game and bison among other cuts—to be featured on unique charcuterie plates. Robins said they’ll offer appetizer-sized portions for groups headed to dinner, and bigger plates as a light dinner for those who couldn’t reserve a table elsewhere. He expects the meats to be ready when they open for winter.

Robins also hinted at the future possibility of The Standard featuring a speakeasy poker room behind a hidden doorway.