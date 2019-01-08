MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

The Madison River Negotiated Rulemaking Committee will hold its first meeting on Jan. 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at the Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Region 3 office in Bozeman at 1400 S. 19th Ave.

The eight-person committee was formed in December to recommend regulations on recreational use of the Madison River. Final approval on the recommendations are anticipated for the summer or fall of 2019. FWP and the Fish and Wildlife Commission expect that regulations could go into effect for the 2020 fishing season.

Additional meetings are scheduled for Jan. 24 and 25, Feb. 19 and 20, and March 6 and 7, as needed. All meetings take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Region 3 office. This schedule allows FWP to present the committee’s recommendations to the Fish and Wildlife Commission at its April meeting.

The public is welcome to attend these meetings and time will be provided after each day’s meeting for public comment. For more information, contact the Helena fisheries office at (406) 444-2449.