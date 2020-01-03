Missing person found

Connect with us

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

GALLATIN COUNTY — Chris Kamman was found safe this morning in the Buck Ridge area south of Big Sky. Searchers included Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, including Big Sky, Heli, and Ham teams, Civil Air Patrol, and Rocky Mountain Rotors. Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to thank the community for its support, especially the people who showed up with backcountry gear to help look for Chris. Also thanks to Hungry Moose, Blue Moon, the Freeman family, Big Sky Resort, Yellowstone Club, and Canyon Adventures for their assistance. That kind of community help is what makes Montana special.

