Montana among national leaders in outdoor economy

3 hours ago

EBS STAFF

MONTANA – The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released a report on Sept. 20 indicating that Montana ranks No. 2 in the nation for its outdoor recreation economy, coming in second only to Hawaii.

The outdoor recreation economy was measured at 5.4 percent of the overall gross domestic product in Hawaii, while in Montana it is at 5.1 percent. Overall, the outdoor recreation economy accounts for $427.2 billion of the national GDP.

Visit bea.gov/news/2019/outdoor-recreation-satellite-account-us-and-prototype-states-2017 to view the report.

