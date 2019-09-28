Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

EBS STAFF

WOLF POINT – This September the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center in Wolf Point, Montana, announced the 12th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees, honored for contributions to the state’s cowboy history and culture, were chosen from candidates nominated by the public.

“This process gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame,” said MCHF and WHC President Bill Galt in a statement.

Inductees are selected from 12 districts within Montana. For District 9, which includes Gallatin, Meagher and Park counties, James E. Carrig of Bozeman and Theodore H. Thorpe of Livingston were honored.