Connect with us

Entertainment

Montana man named to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Published

3 hours ago

on

EBS STAFF

BELGRADE – Belgrade’s Kostas Lazarides, 70, joined the likes of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Chuck Berry in October when he was inducted into the Nashville Hall of Fame. On Oct. 14 he joined other inductees on stage, including Dwight Yoakam, during a formal ceremony in Nashville’s Music City Hall.

Lazarides is known professionally as Kostas and has written chart-topping songs for some of Country music’s leading stars, such as Patty Loveless and George Strait.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

november, 2019

Filter Events

No Events

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X