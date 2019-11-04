Entertainment
Montana man named to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
EBS STAFF
BELGRADE – Belgrade’s Kostas Lazarides, 70, joined the likes of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Chuck Berry in October when he was inducted into the Nashville Hall of Fame. On Oct. 14 he joined other inductees on stage, including Dwight Yoakam, during a formal ceremony in Nashville’s Music City Hall.
Lazarides is known professionally as Kostas and has written chart-topping songs for some of Country music’s leading stars, such as Patty Loveless and George Strait.
