Montana resident tests positive for novel coronavirus

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 3/12/20

A Montana woman in her 70’s has tested positive for COVID-19 while on a trip to Anne Arundel County in Maryland, according to a March 11 press release from Maryland Gov. Hogan—the Old Line State has been operating under a state of emergency since March 5. Technically, the woman constitutes the first official Montana case, though Maryland health officials are leading the investigation. According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, the timeline of the patient’s movements and where she potentially contracted the illness has not been made available. Three other Montanans are being monitored for symptoms as of March 11, and 21 other individuals tested have yielded negative results. Two-hundred test kits are ready in the Treasure State for rapid testing needs. “Once we became aware of this case, we acted swiftly to coordinate with officials both here in Anne Arundel County and in Montana,” said Gov. Hogan.