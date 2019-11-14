‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 11/14/19

Montana sees significant spike in STDs

According the Missoulian, Montana is witnessing a significant spike in both gonorrhea and syphilis, easily preventable and treatable sexually transmitted diseases that can cause severe health problems if left untreated. Gonorrhea cases are up 27 percent over the last year, a trend the Missoula City-County Health Department dubbed a “significant public health concern.” The projected rate of syphilis cases is expected to scrape 50, remaining similar to last year’s, but significantly higher than the average of 12 cases between 2012 and 2017. Dr. Tondy Baumgartner, an OB/GYN at Community Physician Group of Missoula, told the Missoulian, “It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the increase is due to, but it’s most likely a decrease in funding for sexual education.”