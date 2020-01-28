Montana State seeks STEM role models, sponsors for conference

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Academic Technology and Outreach is seeking female professionals to volunteer and deliver presentations or serve as role models for junior high-aged girls interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.

More than 240 girls from across the state are expected to attend the annual Expanding Your Horizons conference, which will take place Saturday, April 18, on MSU’s campus.

The event will offer participants an array of engaging STEM activities in subjects that range from robotics to fossils and astronomy. Volunteers who would like to share their expertise and enthusiasm on a STEM topic will develop a 40-minute workshop and hands-on activity for the conference. Training is offered for new presenters. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

Expanding Your Horizons is a national program designed to introduce young women to STEM careers and encourage them to pursue STEM courses in high school and college. MSU Academic Technology and Outreach has hosted the program since 1992.

Businesses and organizations that are interested in financial or in-kind sponsorships are also encouraged to participate.

To apply or for more information, visit ato.montana.edu/ContinuingEd/youth or contact Nicole Soll at nicole.soll@montana.edu or (406) 994-6633.