Montana temporarily bans vaping devices

BY EBS STAFF

HELENA — It’s official: On the heels of the first vaping-related illness reported in the Treasure State, and a second confirmed in Gallatin County, Gov. Steve Bullock has temporarily banned the sales vaping devices in Montana.

The Oct. 8 announcement declares all sales illegal effective Oct. 22 through Feb. 19 as state and U.S. health officials examine the causes and possible ensuing nationwide findings and legislation behind the 18 deaths and over 1,000 confirmed pulmonary illnesses as a result of vape use.

The 120-day ban is the maximum time frame allowed by law.