Montana unemployment rate falls to 3.3 percent

ASSOCIATED PRESS

HELENA – Montana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent in August, a 10-year low. The rate fell slightly from 3.4 percent in July.

Total employment—which includes payroll, self-employed and agricultural jobs—showed a gain of 846 jobs while the labor force grew by 641 people. Payroll employment itself fell by 400 jobs in August, but has grown by about 2,800 jobs over the past three months.

The national unemployment rate remained steady in August at 3.7 percent.

