Montana universities move to online-only courses

EBS STAFF

As a precautionary measure to COVID-19, the Montana University System announced March 12 that all 16 colleges and universities in the Montana University System will shift indefinitely to an online-only learning format beginning March 23.

“These decisions are in effect until further notice,” stated a March 12 letter from MUS Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian. “Our COVID-19 challenge remains fluid, however, and as our campus communities prepare for Spring Break, it is our responsibility to establish the current course of action while also preparing for new circumstances as they emerge.”

On March 11, the National Conference on Undergraduate Research scheduled to take place at Montana State University was canceled, following the March 9 cancellation of all MSU sanctioned international trips by those attending or working for the university. Currently, the international travel cancellation is in effect until March 22.

The NCAA also canceled all remaining winter and spring championships, meaning the final days of the NCAA National Skiing Championships, which were to take place from March 11-14 at Bridger Bowl, will be halted. The Big Sky Presidents’ council canceled all remaining Big Sky Conference basketball tournament contests as well.



More than 44,000 students of MUS-affiliated colleges and universities will make the switch to online courses after they return from spring break, which is slated for March 16-20.