Montana’s unemployment rate remains steady at 3.4% in December

HELENA – Montana’s unemployment rate remained at 3.4 percent in December, with 1,200 jobs added over the month. The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.5 percent.

“I am optimistic as we begin a new decade with a strong economy and growing wages that benefit workers, businesses and communities,” Gov. Steve Bullock said. “More Montanans are working than ever before, and we’re continuing efforts to build a skilled and talented workforce with opportunities to pursue meaningful careers.”

Total employment, which includes agricultural, payroll and self-employed workers, grew by 1,200 jobs in December with similar growth in the labor force of 1,400 workers. Payroll employment indicated relatively flat employment levels.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 0.2 percent in December, with increases in gasoline, shelter and medical care. The gasoline index increased by 2.8 percent over the month. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, rose by 0.1 percent. Core inflation rose 2.3 percent over the last 12 months.