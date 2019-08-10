Moonlight MusicFest introduces two more acts

MOONLIGHT MUSICFEST

The Moonlight MusicFest team proudly introduces two more groups from the festival lineup, bolstering a bill that is sure to entice you to grab your tickets today. Check out all the music and info for the August event at moonlightmusicfest.com

ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES

If you want to see retro soul energy meets rhythm and blues at it’s best, you won’t want to miss St Paul & The Broken Bones when they take the stage Friday, Aug. 16, at the Moonlight MusicFest.

This Birmingham, Alabama, eight-piece band led by Paul Janeway and Jesse Phillips, is comprised of some of the best young instrumentalists in the South.

Fresh off a few opening shows for The Rolling Stones 2019 “No Filter” Tour, the band’s accolades include appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Conan,” performances at the Austin City Limits music festival, and the honor of being the first-ever band to perform on“The Late Show with Steven Colbert.”

“These guys pop out of bed with a glad James-Brown-like cry and a shiny horn section at the ready”, wrote Rolling Stone magazine. “For a more reserved take on the style, there is Leon Bridges.”

This band, like all the soul greats, come dressed to impress. Horns take the stage first—trombone, trumpet, tenor sax—and the players are all dressed in their finest.

About five years after their formation, St. Paul & The Broken Boneshave just released their third album,“Young Sick Camellia.”This latest release looks deeply inward, with leader Paul Janeway’s most personal lyrics yet. Janeway uses his lyrics as a vehicle for interpersonal conversations with his father and grandfather.

“I wanted to explore the dynamics and their views on life,” Janeway said.

The album challenges the notions of what a soul outfit can be, and establishes their reputation as a band as likely to make you think as to dance. Fusing the use of samples, fresh rhythms and novel instruments with Janeway’s specific interpersonal subject matter, “Young Sick Camellia” is sure to place St. Paul & The Broken Bones in a whole new sphere.

Given the care that went into this record, you can expect their live show to be undoubtedly moving, both figuratively and physically.

Come ready to shake it and dance at the Moonlight MusicFest.

Dwayne Dopsie’s sound is steeped in legacy, rendering a masterful, yet new approach, to the traditional sounds of zydeco. PHOTO COURTESY OF MOONLIGHT MUSICFEST

DWAYNE DOPSIE & THE ZYDECO HELLRAISERS

Come join the party on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Moonlight MusicFest starting at noon, where Bozeman’s Cafe Zydeco will serve up free gumbo to the first 300 people that come and get it! More importantly, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers will rip it up and get the party started.

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers are a crowd-pleasing powerhouse. Louisiana-native Dwayne (Dopsie) Rubin comes from one of the most influential zydeco families in the world; he is the son of the late, great Alton “Rockin’ Dopsie” Rubin.

Dwayne began playing washboard at six years old and accordion at seven, and performed with his dad on stage from that early age. Earning awards such as “America’s Hottest Accordionist”, New Orleans’ “Best Zydeco Artist,” and two Grammy Award nominations for Best Regional Roots Music Album, Dopsie plays regularly at New Orleans’ Mardi Gras and Jazz and Heritage Festivals and Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers tour the world sharing their happy vibe.

On stage, the always-energetic Dwayne Dopsie puts it out there with his stunning, one-of-a-kind accordion playing, while also paying homage to zydeco’s blues roots and the genre’s downhome, party attitude. He adds a bit of rhythm and blues, funk, rock and roll, reggae and pop, defying existing stereotypes and blazing a refreshingly distinct path for 21st century zydeco music.

Dwayne loves to share his party. He doesn’t confine himself to the stage; he interacts with the crowd, blurring the barrier between performer and audience. His ability to capture the imagination, heart and soul of his audience makes Dwayne one of today’s most dynamic performers. You can bet he’ll get the Moonlight MusicFest crowd on their feet and dancing.

Come early … stay late! Enter to win an authentic washboard signed by Dwayne himself!

Stay up to date on all the news, festival shuttles and more on Facebook, Instagram and moonlightmusicfest.com