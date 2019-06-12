Mountain Clean-up Day fills 30-yard dumpster

BIG SKY RESORT

On Thursday, May 23, more than 150 Big Sky Resort employees participated in the annual Mountain Clean-up Day. Every spring once the snow has melted, employees participate in a trash pick-up day focusing on the mountain, base area, road sides, and parking lots. This year, clean-up efforts nearly filled a 30-yard-long dumpster. More than 60 pounds of micro trash were removed from the base area alone.

While picking up trash, volunteers found a wallet containing a wedding band and other sentimental items. The lost items were tracked back to their original owners who reported them missing during the ski season. Both wallet and wedding band are en route back to their owner.

“Creating happy moments for our guests doesn’t end when the season is over,” said Taylor Middleton, president and general manager of Big Sky Resort.