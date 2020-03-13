MSU ski teams host NCAA skiing championship March 11-14

By Meaghan MacDonald-PoolMSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — The Montana State University men’s and women’s ski teams spent more time in planes and hotels at the end of last season than they did in their own beds. This season, however, the team will travel just 18 miles from campus to compete during the final week of the season, as the Bobcats host the NCAA National Skiing Championships March 11-14 at Bridger Bowl Ski Area and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. MSU also hosted the NCAA West Regional Championships Feb. 27-29, giving the alpine and Nordic ski qualifiers three weeks to practice on their home hill and Nordic course.

This is the seventh time MSU has hosted the national championships and the first since 2012. There are 148 athletes from 23 universities competing in alpine and Nordic skiing. Alpine events took place March 11 and again on March 13 at Bridger Bowl, while Nordic events ran March 12 and will conclude March 14 at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.