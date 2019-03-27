Museum of the Rockies to host Dr. Jeff Strickler

GALLATIN HISTORY MUSEUM

Join the Gallatin History Museum on Wednesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. in the Hager Auditorium at the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman for a presentation by Dr. Jeffrey Strickler.

According to Strickler, a historian and pediatrician who has written several books about Big Sky, the talk will focus on the history and characters of the area and will be accompanied by historic photographs of them.

“[I will be] trying to give a face to these stories,” Strickler said.

The historian has been putting the finishing touches on a new book titled, “Whispers of the Past and Reflections on Nature: Names in Bozeman’s Backyard, The Madison, Gallatin and Bridger Ranges.” Although the book also discusses natural history, the presentation—which shares the name of his upcoming book—will deal only with the historical and biographical aspects.

Strickler is the author of “Big Sky Names: An Amble Through Western History and Ecology on the Roads, Streams, and Developments of Big Sky, Montana;” “Images of America: Big Sky;” and “The Skier’s Guide to the Biggest Skiing in America, featuring Big Sky Resort and Lone Mountain Ranch.”

Strickler’s Montana family roots go back to the early 1900s, and lured him to return in 1975 to practice pediatrics in Helena. He retired to Big Sky in 2005 where he’s since indulged his passions for skiing and history. Having hiked all over southwestern Montana for the past 43 years while poring over topographic maps, he has used his fascination with names to eke out the hidden history of the area he loves.

“I have had an ongoing interest in names and where they come from,” said Strickler. “And I have a passion for history.”

The program is open and free to the public.

Visit gallatinhistorymuseum.org for more information.