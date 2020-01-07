NASTAR Town Series races into Big Sky

EBS STAFF

Big Sky – On Jan. 15, Big Sky Resort’s Town Race Series, an amateur community ski racing competition utilizing NASTAR handicaps, will commence its second season.

The Town Race Series will run from 2:30-4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoons through March 4 with President’s Weekend omitted, giving teams a broad window to claim the fastest times of the 2020 season. At the end of each race day, an après gathering at Vista Hall will celebrate the participants and their results.

“The series is designed to gather people from the community and get them racing and having fun,” said Paul Mannelin, Mountain Sports’ adult program supervisor.

NASTAR (National Standard Race) was developed in 1968 and has since become the largest ski and snowboard recreational program in the United States, recording over 6 million skier and rider race days.

Town Race Series teams can include four to six members and must register with Big Sky Resort by Jan. 14.

To register, email mountainsports@bigskyresort.com, visit the Mountain Village Mountain Sports Office or call (406)-995-5743. More information and the team registration form can be viewed at bigskyresort.com/townrace.