Connect with us

COVID-19 News

National Guard begins screening visitors April 3

Published

7 hours ago

on

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 4/3/20

On April 3, National Guard personnel began screening all outside visitors at 17 locations in 11 cities throughout Montana. Screenings are taking place from commercial and private airports in Billings, Butte, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula to Amtrak train stations in Whitefish, Havre, Shelby and Wolf Point, according to KHQ. At those locations, they took travelers temperatures and asked questions as to movement and potential COVID-19 contact points, while also reminding the visitors of the 14-day self quarantine policy for non-work-related visits, as issued by Gov. Steve Bullock. Those with fevers were and will be referred to medical personnel.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

april, 2020

Filter Events

10apr(apr 10)9:00 am12(apr 12)4:00 pm14th Annual Big Sky Big Grass9:00 am - 4:00 pm (12) Big Sky Resort

18apr9:00 am4:00 pmPond Skim 20209:00 am - 4:00 pm Big Sky Resort

More Events

Weather

Advertisements

Trending

X
X