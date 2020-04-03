National Guard begins screening visitors April 3

Watch skiers and riders make their best attempt to cross the pond on skis and see who will ski, skim or swim. Join thousands of spectators to cheer on your favorites and soak up the rays all the while celebrating the end of the winter season. Free to spectate.

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Registration: TBD in the Mountain Village plaza.

Pond Skim: TBD on Ambush Headwall.

Viewing area featuring on-mountain bar. For your safety, no outside alcohol will be permitted in viewing areas.

https://www.facebook.com/events/652436181957537/