COVID-19 News
National Guard begins screening visitors April 3
“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 4/3/20
On April 3, National Guard personnel began screening all outside visitors at 17 locations in 11 cities throughout Montana. Screenings are taking place from commercial and private airports in Billings, Butte, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula to Amtrak train stations in Whitefish, Havre, Shelby and Wolf Point, according to KHQ. At those locations, they took travelers temperatures and asked questions as to movement and potential COVID-19 contact points, while also reminding the visitors of the 14-day self quarantine policy for non-work-related visits, as issued by Gov. Steve Bullock. Those with fevers were and will be referred to medical personnel.
