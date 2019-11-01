Environment
Native tribes adding to buffalo herd on Wyoming reservation
ASSOCIATED PRESS
CASPER, Wyo. – The Wind River Reservation in Wyoming is experiencing an increase in buffalo as two Native tribes attempt to re-establish a herd of the animals.
The “Casper Star-Tribune” reported Oct. 20 that the Northern Arapaho Tribe brought its first 10 buffalo to the reservation last week.
Officials say the reintroduction of buffalo to Wind River follows an absence of more than 130 years.
Buffalo once numbered between 30 million and 60 million in North America but were nearly exterminated by overhunting and habitat loss.
The Northern Arapaho share the reservation with the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, which has increased its wild buffalo herd to 33 animals since reintroducing them in 2016.
Crystal C’Bearing of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office says the yearling buffalo came from the National Bison Range in Montana.
Weather
Trending
-
Outlaw Partners News5 days ago
New hires bolster Outlaw editorial, distribution teams
-
Business2 days ago
The New West: How Ted Turner’s restaurant, inspired by Montana, has caused big green ripples
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Riverhouse Bingo brings community together
-
Montana4 days ago
‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 10/29/19