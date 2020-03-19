Non-urgent medical services at Bozeman Health care sites are temporarily suspended

Patients requiring urgent or emergent care will continue to be cared for appropriately.

BOZEMAN HEALTH

BOZEMAN — Effective immediately, non-urgent medical services at Bozeman Health care sites, including Deaconess Hospital, Belgrade Clinic, and Big Sky Medical Center are temporarily suspended. This temporary suspension includes all scheduled patient visits, surgeries, and procedures deemed not absolutely necessary by providers.

Patients requiring urgent or emergent care will continue to be cared for appropriately at b2 UrgentCare Main Street, b2 UrgentCare Big Sky, b2 MicroCare, Belgrade UrgentCare, and the emergency departments at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center.

Provider clinics are working to contact patients as quickly as possible, however if a patient has not yet received a call, they are encouraged to call their provider’s office. Providers able to conduct telehealth visits with their patients are doing so and will communicate with patients that may be eligible to continue their medical care with a telehealth visit.

If a patient is experiencing flu-like symptoms, they are asked to call their provider’s office. Community members may also use b2 VirtualCare, Bozeman Health’s virtual care platform, which is temporarily offering no-cost virtual visits to those community members who may be experiencing flu-like symptoms including: fever, dry cough, and fatigue. Community members can download the b2 VirtualCare app using Google Play or the Apple App Store or by visiting b2virtualcare.com. When accessing the virtual platform, patients must use the promo code FLUBZN2020.

Bozeman Health is happy to offer this temporary option to address the current public health emergency in support of our community members and only applies to specific symptoms in light of recent guidance from CMS urging Medicare Advantage Organizations and Part D Sponsors to increase access to care services in the wake of COVID-19.

Bozeman Health is working to reallocate employees impacted by this temporary suspension of medical services into roles that align to their respective licensure, skills, and interests as well as into areas that are seeing or could see a high-volume of patients. The well-being and safety of our patients and our employees is a top priority for Bozeman Health. Redistributing employees throughout the health system helps maintain our current workforce.

Bozeman Health continues to accept applications for open positions currently listed on our website at BozemanHealth.com/careers. These support services roles include food and nutrition associates, environmental services, resident associates, engineering, dishwashers, and others.