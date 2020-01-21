NorthWestern Energy scam

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GALLATIN COUNTY – The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls about a scam involving callers stating they are from NorthWestern Energy. The caller states that they are calling about a delinquent account and if the account is not brought up to date immediately, they will shut off the power. The caller will ask for the person’s credit card information. When the person gives them their credit card information, they will tell the person that the credit card comes back as declined. Once this occurs they instruct the person to go and purchase a prepaid Visa card.

These scammers are aggressive, convincing, and persistent. This is a scam. Do not give them any information. Hang up the phone and do not respond in any way.