Old Main Gallery hosts its annual juried exhibition through April 1. Billings artist Alan KnowsHisGun is one of more than 20 artists represented. PHOTO COURTESY OF OLD MAIN GALLERY & FRAMING

OLD MAIN GALLERY AND FRAMING

Bozeman’s Old Main Gallery & Framing hosts an exhibit of two-dimensional works by the finalists of the 2018 annual juried art exhibition entitled “Nostalgia.”

An opening reception will be held Friday, March 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., during which a Best of Show and two honorable mentions will be announced. The recipient of Best of Show will be awarded a $500 gift certificate to Old Main Gallery & Framing. Those in attendance will be able to cast their vote for People’s Choice award.

The finalists, who were chosen by artists Michael Blessing and Meagan Abra Blessing, include Alan KnowsHisGun, Bridgette Meinhold, Carmen Campbell-Tyler, Cyrus Walker, David Swanson, Deborah Mckenna, Diane Whitehead, Jason Lohmeier, KJ Kahnle, LeeAnn Ramey, Marcia Wendell, Michael Maydak, Morgan Irons, Pat Branting, Sarah Angst, Scott Fabriz, Shari Chandler, Susan Crawford Stevens, Tess Lehman, Tracie Spence, Wendy Marquis and William Stebe.

“Nostalgia” will be on display through April 1.

Old Main Gallery & Framing is located at 129 E. Main St. in Bozeman. For more information call (406) 587-8860 or visit oldmaingallery.com.