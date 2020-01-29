On the Trail: Corduroy Cruises

By Sara Marino EBS CONTRIBUTOR

There’s nothing like setting your skis or fat bikes down on a freshly groomed trail of crisp corduroy. Look no further than the Big Sky Community Park in the Meadow Village to find a trail to play on.

The Big Sky Community Organization is once again conducting winter grooming in the park three times a week to keep conditions prime for cross-country skiing, fat biking, snowshoeing or walking with your dog. There are three groomed trails and one ungroomed to choose from.

Little Willow Way

Rating: Easy

This flat 1.6-mile roundtrip groomed trail starts in the Big Sky Community Park by the river pavilion playground and follows the West Fork of the Gallatin River the entire way.

Community Park Loop

Rating: Easy

This gentle loop winds around the entire park, behind the skate park and softball fields for approximately ½ mile. It can be easily connected to the Far East Loop at the east end of the park, or to the 1-mile easy Crail Trail on the west end of the park near the softball fields.

Far East Loop

Rating: Easy

This short ¼ mile out-and-back begins near the camp yurts and provides a groomed trail to access the Black Diamond Trail.

Black Diamond Trail

Rating: Intermediate

This is the only trail not groomed in the Community Park but gets well packed down by users. This trail provides a nice climb into the trees right off the bat, levels off for a short distance, and winds through the forest again on the descent. Once you have reached the end of the trail, you can turn around and travel the same terrain or continue onto Little Willow Way.

What to Know

Uses: All trails are multi-use and cross-country skiers, fat bikers, snowshoers, walkers and dogs are all welcome. Dog waste stations are provided to pick up after your pet. Please no equestrian use, as it is very hard on the trails.

Fee: These trails are managed by BSCO and are open to the public free of charge. Voluntary donations to help with grooming expenses and trail maintenance are always welcome.

Directions: From Meadow Village, head north on Little Coyote Road and drive past the Big Sky Chapel and pond. Turn onto the first road on your right and look for the Big Sky Community Park entrance sign. The parking lot near the basketball court and skate park will be plowed throughout the winter.

Visit bscomt.org to learn more about Big Sky’s parks, trails and recreation programs.

Sara Marino is the Big Sky Community Organization community development manager. BSCO engages and leads people to recreational and enrichment opportunities through thoughtful development of partnerships, programs and places.