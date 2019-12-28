On the Trail: Winter town trails

For a full size map, click here.

By Sara Marino EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Dust off your snowshoes, fat bikes and cross-country skis because the winter town trails are back.

Big Sky Community Organization is in full swing for its second season of grooming dog-friendly multi-use trails in Town Center and the Big Sky Community Park in Meadow Village.

This year’s trail network looks similar to last year’s, with the addition of connecter trails along Spruce Cone and Goldenstone. There are a total of 12 maintained trails covering nearly 14 kilometers to enjoy, with one plowed path (1.6 km) and 11 groomed (12.2 km), with an additional 8.5 km of four ungroomed trails. Most of the trails are rated “easy” and provide a great way to get out for a quick lunch-hour workout or consider adding a few trails together for a longer tour.

Throughout the trail network there are several dog waste stations with trash cans, making it easy to show respect for the trails and fellow users by picking up after your dog.

These trails are open to the public free of charge, but there are many behind the scenes resources that make it happen, from weekly grooming and snowmobile maintenance to emptying trash cans and stocking dog waste stations. To help off-set these costs, BSCO has launched a voluntary Trail Partner program. An annual donation helps BSCO keep Big Sky’s community trails maintained 365 days a year.

Winter trail maps are available at the BSCO office, Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Lone Mountain Ranch and several local businesses. Hope to see you out on the trails this winter!

Visit bscomt.org/trail-partner to learn more about the Trail Partner program.

Sara Marino is the Big Sky Community Organization community development manager. BSCO engages and leads people to recreational and enrichment opportunities through thoughtful development of partnerships, programs and places.