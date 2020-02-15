Outlaw design team doubles down

EBS STAFF

Mary Elizabeth (M.E.) Brown

The newest addition to the Outlaw team has called many places home over the years. She has lived in Texas as well as Florida, but spent the most time growing up in Clifton, Virginia. Mary Elizabeth Brown, or “M.E.” for short, went on to attend High Point University in North Carolina and earned a degree in graphic design in May 2019.

Stepping into a role as a Graphic Designer for Outlaw Partners, Brown, 23, has always been drawn to the world of design, and experimented in various iterations, first studying interior design before settling on graphic design.

Brown has a rich history with Big Sky, working for local businesses including The Big Sky Real Estate Company and Rhinestone Cowgirl, among others. Her family has been visiting the area for the past 20 years, and purchased a home in Big Sky in 2005.

“I am grateful to work in a beautiful place with such a friendly, supportive and talented team,” Brown said. “At Outlaw, I’m excited to have the creative freedom to design for so many different clients and getting to work on awesome events like PBR and Peak to Sky.”

Brown will utilize her creative talents to help design advertising materials as well as assisting with the layout of Outlaw Partners’ publications including this newspaper as well as Mountain Outlaw and Explore Yellowstone magazines.

M.E.’s favs:

Athletic Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Film: “Moulin Rouge” and “The Little Mermaid.” “I’ve always loved ‘The Little Mermaid’ since I was a little kid. I remember watching it over and over on VHS for like a year straight. My mom was surprised the tape didn’t give out.”

Food: Dark chocolate – “I’m definitely a sweets person. I love chocolate, specifically dark chocolate. Everything is better with chocolate.”

Writer: Suzanne Collins – “My favorite series is ‘The Hunger Games’ by Suzanne Collins. It was the first series that I got hooked on. It evoked so many emotions, and was shocking and intricate in the world that Collins created.”