Outlaw Partners announces Peak to Sky Festival dates

EBS STAFF

It’s been six months since the inaugural Peak to Sky concert event and one could argue it’s taken that long time for the proverbial dust to settle in the Big Sky Events Arena.

It was there, in that assembly of rodeo-style bleachers surrounding the dirt arena, that four Rock and Roll Hall of Famers—Mike McCready, Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer and Duff McKagan—joined by Grammy-winning artists the likes of Taylor Hawkins and Brandi Carlile, truly rocked the Big Sky community, setting the town’s summer events bar to previously unthinkable heights.

Now, after months of anticipation, buzz and nostalgia, Outlaw Partners, the Big Sky-based event’s producer and publisher of this newspaper, is announcing dates for the second Peak to Sky concert event.

On Aug. 7-8, a new assembly of renowned performers will descend upon Big Sky for two new nights of rock ‘n’ roll excellence, curated again by world-class rock legend Mike McCready. Ticket prices and sale dates will be announced soon.

Some good advice as we embark on a new year in a new decade: save the date.

Visit peaktosky.com or follow on Instagram @peaktosky for more information and updates.