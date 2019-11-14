Path to the M now open

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – The Path to the M and Drinking Horse officially opened on Oct. 26, constituting an important connection between the town of Bozeman and the area’s northern public lands. A ribbon cutting was held in celebration of the new trail.

The opening marks the culmination of the Gallatin Valley Land Trust’s application for a grant in 2013 through the Federal Lands Access Program to fund development of the path, which now serves as a bicycle and pedestrian trail connecting Bozeman to the Bridger Mountains by way of a 2.1-mile route. The grant awarded $3.4 million for construction and an additional $675,000 was granted through the Trails, Open Space and Parks Bond.