Peak to Sky, summer events arrive in Big Sky

New parking lot to aid attendees

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – After months of anticipation, a flurry of events are descending on Big Sky bringing throngs of visitors to the area. The events, including the historic musical assembly of Peak to Sky and Fourth of July celebrations kick off a packed summer season.

With thousands of residents and visitors slotted to attend events beginning this week, parking in the small mountain town required expansion.

This summer, paid parking will be available in the lot running parallel to Simkins Drive and Aspen Leaf Drive (see map below) at $20 for Peak to Sky and Big Sky PBR and $10 for Music in the Mountains shows.

A portion of parking revenue from Peak to Sky will go toward the Big Sky Fire Department’s ongoing work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and a portion of proceeds gathered from the lot during Big Sky PBR will support the Big Sky Ski Education Foundation.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool or bike to the events due to limited space in Town Center; no street parking will be allowed around town or in neighborhoods with non-designated parking zones.

Parking payments will be cash only.