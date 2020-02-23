Private Land/Public Wildlife Council to meet March 2-3 in Helena

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

HELENA – The Private Land/Public Wildlife Council will meet on March 2 and 3 in Helena at the Holiday Inn Express, 3170 N. Sanders St. The council will meet from 1 to 5 p.m. on March 2 and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 3. Public comment will be taken at 4:15 p.m. on March 2 and 1 p.m. on March 3.

During the meeting, council members will work to refine scoring criteria for the new public access land agreement program created in the 2019 Legislative session through Senate Bill 341. Council members will also hear presentations about the elk management plan revision process, the bison Environmental Impact Statement Record of Decision, the One Montana Master Hunter Course, and discuss ways to impact hunter behavior.

The 10-member council, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting and observe council proceedings.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/hunting/hunterAccess/plpw for more information about the council, including the March meeting agenda, or contact Jason Kool, Hunting Access Bureau Chief, by email at jason.kool@mt.gov or by phone at (406) 444-2505.