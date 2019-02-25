Connect with us

Rangers successful in investigation and conviction of illegal taking of wolf

Published

1 min ago

on

Removing wildlife from national parks is a criminal offense, as was the case with the two individuals removing a wolf from Grand Teton National Park in January. PHOTO COURTESY OF PEXELS.COM

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

Grand Teton National Park rangers recently conducted an investigation into the illegal taking of a gray wolf within the Teton National Park boundaries, resulting in a conviction.

Two Wyoming individuals—a male, 56, and a female, 55—were charged with the illegal taking of wildlife within the park. The male pleaded guilty, receiving a $5,040 financial penalty, one year of unsupervised probation, and one year’s loss of wolf hunting privileges. The female’s charge was dismissed as part of the case’s resolution.

On Jan. 1, park rangers identified evidence that suggested illegal hunting activity within the park near Spread Creek and the eastern boundary of the park. Rangers proceeded with a thorough investigation and determined the individuals from Wyoming were responsible.

Chief Ranger Michael Nash said, “I commend our park rangers on their professional and timely investigation. Their work to protect park resources, even during the shutdown, was outstanding as limited park rangers were available to respond to emergencies, protect property and provide basic visitor services during this time.”

