Rebels edge Lady Big Horns

By Brandon Walker

WILSALL – The Lone Peak High School varsity girls basketball team fell to the Shields Valley Rebels 39-29 in a closely contested matchup on Jan. 4.

Large contributions from LPHS sophomore Carly Wilson and freshman Maddie Cone were not enough to stave off the Rebels. Wilson led the Lady Big Horns with 8 points, adding 2 assists and 2 steals as well. Cone provided 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal for Lone Peak.

The fourth quarter was the difference as Shields Valley outscored Lone Peak by seven points to come away with the win. The teams were separated by just three points, through three quarters of play with the Rebels holding the slight advantage before the final quarter.

Lone Peak head coach Loren Bough acknowledge that composure is critical, especially near the end of a close game. “They hit a couple big [3-pointers] in the fourth. Everybody is pressing us and we’re really trying to work on reducing our number of turnovers and composure in the fourth quarter. When we have four freshman on the floor it can become a challenge,” Bough said.

Lady Big Horn freshman Jessie Bough made her presence known as well with 6 points, 6 rebounds, and a steal. LPHS is now 4-2 on the season.

Box Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Lone Peak 3 9 13 4 29

Shields Valley 4 8 16 11 39

Lone Peak: Carly Wilson 8, Sara Wilson 6, Jessie Bough 6, Maddie Cone 6, Ivy Hicks 3

Shields Valley: Haven Sager 13, Rene Sager 11, Jaeli Jenkins 9, Tyler DeFord 2, Perry Dominick 2, Brooklin Baukol 2