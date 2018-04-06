NPS calls for abstracts

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

Abstract submissions and registration are now open for the 14th Biennial Scientific Conference on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, to be held in September in Big Sky. The deadline for abstracts is April 30. Registration will remain open until the conference fills.

Since 1991 the Biennial Scientific Conference has brought together scientists, students, academics, land managers and the general public to build relationships and protect treasured public lands for future generations. This year’s conference theme, Tracking the Human Footprint, focuses on the human experience and the role scientific research and communication will play in shaping future management of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Conference presentations will be grouped around topics like human and wildlife movement patterns, cultural resource protection and education, ecosystem economics and tourism, communication and outreach, ecosystem stressors and ecological restoration, partnerships and collaboration, as well as recreation and the urban interface. Environmental economist Ray Rasker will deliver the keynote address.

Hosted by Yellowstone Forever, the conference takes place Sept. 11-14. To learn more, register or submit an abstract, visit trackingthehumanfootprint2018.org. Conference staff may be reached at yell_conference@nps.gov or (307) 344-2260.