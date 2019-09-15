Reward offered for information about dead pelicans

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward of as much as $1,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons who shot and killed pelicans—possibly dozens of them—along the Bighorn River below Yellowtail Dam.

In Montana it is illegal to shoot pelicans, which are a federally protected migratory bird. FWP game wardens have seen or retrieved nearly a dozen dead pelicans in the world-class blue-ribbon trout waters between the dam and Two Leggins Fishing Access Site. They believe dozens more may have been shot and killed this summer in the same area.

Anyone with information about the illegal killing is asked to call 1-800-TIP-MONT, FWP’s 24-hour poaching hotline, or contact game warden Jake Barzen at (406) 860-7796.